Local Non-Profit Receives National Award

DULUTH, Minn. — Udac received the 2023 Organizational Best Practice Award for their approach in supporting education and employment development for those with disabilities.

Udac works with the Duluth Area Community Foundation and other partners to create a unique model of servicing those in need. Their approach involves working with companies to find opportunities for clients where support is offered without fostering dependency.

“One of the most amazing experiences we have is an individual after 20 years in a sheltered work environment began in our new program and today he is independently taking transportation, he is independently working in his job and he is experiencing the empowerment of what it is like to have a job, to have a performance appraisal, have vacation time, have time off in a way that has not been a part of his life,” said Karen Hermann, Executive Director for Udac.

Udac also encourages local businesses to be a part of the programs they offer.

“I would say businesses that are hesitant or have never worked with people with disabilities or mental health challenges, that they will be empowered when they provide this opportunity for them. Open your doors and you will find workers who are dedicated, talented and committed to your organization,” said Hermann.

Udac has been in operation for more than 50 years has served over 75 clients in 2023.