New Vacation Home Community Being Built in the City

DULUTH, MINN. — New housing development, designed specifically for Short Term Vacation Rentals is going up at the base of Spirit Mountain. Already three of the homes are built or being built.

The area is known as River West, and while the first phase has just three homes, it’s planned that the second and third phases will add another 30 homes to the development.

Last week the new Ski Hut building and Burnett Dairy Cooperative announced they are building a new retail space as part of the overall River West development.

“Everybody’s been asking what’s happening behind Spirit Mountain, down below the chalet, said Realtor Deanna Bennett. “And these are actually being built, this is a vacation rental community.”

An association of the homeowners will be created. If owners want, they can have the association be responsible for renting the house when the owners or investors are not staying at the home. The first three homes have views of both the St. Louis River and Spirit Mountain.

The listed asking price is $785,000.