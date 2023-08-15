No Need for Speed, Duluth Denfeld Football Already Has It

The Hunters open the season September 1st at home against Mora.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth Denfeld football made a step forward in 2022, picking up three wins last season. Which was three wins better than the year before.

Even better news for the Hunter program is that a lot of those guys that competed in those games last year are back.

That includes quarterback Mace Brooks, running back Taye Manns, and wide receiver Deshawn Moore.

All of which have plenty of speed and head coach Erik Lofald says that will only help his team make the next step this year.

“When you have speed on your team, speed is a killer. When you can just run by people. We feel like we have some of the fastest kids in the area. We have an athletic quarterback that can both throw and run. We have wide receivers than can run deep routes. So we’re excited about that. Then on defense, it’s about pursuit, it’s about chasing guys down and making plays and turnovers so. I think when you can have great athleticism on top of just great skill and fundamentals, you have a really good combo,” said Lofald.

And having speed only makes the job easier for the QB.

“It’s all about trust really. It’s just being able to trust your guys and make sure that if you can get them into open space they can make plays on their own. It’s really just we all have to be all in, we all have to be locked in. Be ready to play when that Friday night comes,” added quarterback Mace Brooks.

