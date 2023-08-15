Proctor Football Aims to Change Narrative & Mindset in New Campaign

PROCTOR, Minn.- It was a learning year for the Proctor football team in 2022. They picked up two wins, including their first since the 2020 season.

Now, the Rails enter year two under head coach Matt Krivinchuk.

With a heavy senior class led by Zak McPhee, Aaron Bergquist, Nolan Okstad, and Gavin Tabbert, Proctor is looking to put more blocks down to build for the future.

Coach Krivinchuk says it’s been a full off-season of conditioning and training with the mindset of competing with every team on every Friday night.

“What does commitment look like, and changing the narrative and changing the mindset. That’s been our focus. Being the mentally prepared team coming out for football and being ready to be in that gladiator mentality and be in the fight from start to finish,” said Krivinchuk.

Senior Zak McPhee says continuity will be key for Proctor this season.

“It’s definitely just the second year because I’ve never had the 2nd year under a coach, so this is going to be good. Chemistry is really the main thing, once you build that chemistry, it will carry a lot further versus throwing a bunch of guys together who don’t know each other,” added McPhee.

It will be hammer time in week one as Proctor hosts Hermantown on September 1st.