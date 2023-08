St. Scholastica Names Alum Jason Kask as New Head Nordic Skiing Coach

DULUTH, Minn.- St. Scholastica has a new head coach and he’s an alum of the university.

On Tuesday, the school hired Jason Kask as the team’s nordic skiing head coach.

Kask was a member of the nordic skiing and cross country teams at CSS from 2004 to 2008.

Upon graduation, he became the owner of Superior performance.

Kask is the 3rd head coach in program history.