Coast Guard Trains On Lake Superior While Drifting Tubers Get Help To Shore

DULUTH, Minn. – There was some confusion Wednesday for people looking out on Lake Superior from Duluth’s shoreline when they saw a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter hovering over the water with a Coast Guard vessel.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard told FOX 21 it was not a water emergency but rather a scheduled training exercise to help keep communication and rescue skills top notch for when an actual incident happens.

Coincidentally, though, during the training happening out from the Duluth Ship Canal around 2 p.m., officials had to help two women on inner tubes get back to shore after floating too far out from the windy day and waves.

The Duluth Fire Department’s Marine 1 vessel took one woman to shore, while the Coast Guard’s vessel to another to shore.

The women had a cell phone with them to call for help. Neither needed any medical attention.