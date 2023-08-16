Coffee Conversation: ArtCar Beach Bash on the North Shore

SILVER BAY, Minn. — The first-ever ArtCar Beach Bash is taking place at Black Beach in Silver Bay this weekend.

An ArtCar is a vehicle that has been painted or otherwise altered in an act of creative expression.

Lipstick ArtCar Creator / Event Organizer Patti Paulson and Nexus Trueself joined FOX21 live on the morning show to showcase a decorated car and bike ahead of the event.

Leading into the weekend will be an art discussion forum at Reunion Hall in Silver Bay on Thursday, August 17.

An evening ArtCar Sneak Peak opportunity takes place in downtown Silver Bay on Friday, August 18.

The full day exhibition takes place at the ArtCar Beach Bash at Black Beach on Saturday, August 19 from 10 am – 4 pm.

All events and activities during the ArtCar Beach Bash weekend are free and open to all.