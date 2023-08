CSS & Duluth FC Defender Ken Pryde Signs Pro Deal in Philippines

In four years for the Saints, Pryde tallied 12 goals and two assists in 69 games of action.

DULUTH, Minn.- A former St. Scholastica and Duluth FC defender is heading to the pros.

Ken Pryde has signed a deal with Stallion Laguna FC in the Philipines Football League.

He also earned all-conference honors in three of the four seasons.