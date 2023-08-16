DOJ Investigating Fatal Shooting Involving Ashland County Sheriff’s Deputy

TOWN OF MORSE, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in the Town of Morse in Ashland County.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 33000 block of N. Foley Road.

Upon arrival, deputies with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office witnessed a male assaulting two adult females with a “bladed weapon,” according to the DOJ.

A sheriff’s deputy then discharged their firearm at the suspect who was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The two female subjects, who suffered superficial injuries during the assault, were treated at the scene,” according to the DOJ.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The deputy who discharged their weapon has been placed on administrative leave, which is per department policy.

When the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is finished reviewing evidence and gathering facts in the case, investigative reports will be handed over to the Ashland County District Attorney’s office for review.