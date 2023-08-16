Duluth Native Greg Anderson Set to Make Return to Brainerd International Raceway

Anderson will be looking for his first victory of the 2023 season.

BRAINERD, Minn.- Duluth native Greg Anderson is set to make his return to Brainerd International Raceway this weekend for the first time since 2019.

Anderson, who is a Denfeld grad, is a five-time NHRA pro stock champion and has over 100 career wins.

Three of those wins have come at the same track that he will be racing on starting Friday.

Anderson has been racing since he was about 10 years old and he’s spent a lot of time in Brainerd, both working on cars and racing them.

He says it’s a special homecoming for himself and detailed what makes Brainerd International Raceway so special.

“It’s a great, great race track. The service is fantastic. You never have to go there and complain oh we have to detune the cars to get down this race track. It’s one of those race tracks where you run everything you have. Everything you have you throw at that race track and it takes it so it’s fun to race like that. Obviously when those races are fun like that, when you don’t have detune the cars, that’s what we enjoy. We want to go fast,” said Anderson.

Anderson will be looking for his first victory of the 2023 season. The races begin on Friday and end on Sunday.