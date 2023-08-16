New Planning And Economic Development Director Announced

DULUTH, Minn. — The City of Duluth has appointed a new Planning and Economic Development Director.

The brisk harbor winds ushered in a new era for Duluth Tuesday, as Mayor Larson announced the selection of Chad Ronchetti as Planning and Economic Development Director.

He most recently worked at Kraus-Anderson.

Chris Fleege, prior director, passed away unexpectedly in June leaving the position vacant. Ronchetti’s appointment will go before the City Council next Monday.

He plans to focus on creating a welcoming and vibrant regional economy that also addresses the needs of small businesses located outside of the downtown or Lakewalk areas.

“I embrace small business. I embrace entrepreneurs. They are the absolute foundation of our economy, and they are critical to the success. I really in particular like small business because they are diverse. A diverse economy is a strong economy and a resilient economy. So, if it weren’t for those small businesses and those entrepreneurs taking a risk and doing to hard work, we would not have the successful economy we have,” said Chad Ronchetti.

If approved, Ronchetti’s first day is scheduled for September 5th.