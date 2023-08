Proctor’s Hope Carlson to Play College Hoops at St. Scholastica

Carlson averaged 19 points, seven rebounds, and three assists per game last season.

PROCTOR, Minn.- A Proctor girls basketball standout won’t have to go far for her next team.

Forward Hope Carlson announced that she will suit up for the College of Scholastica this upcoming season.

Just last season, Carlson was a Class AA All-State honorable mention.

