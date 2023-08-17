Cloquet Church Flooded By Vandal During Break-In

CLOQUET, Minn. — When Pastor Mike Stevens of Good Hope Church in Cloquet returned last Saturday from a three-month sabbatical, he was ready to get back in the pulpit and return to preaching, but that didn’t happen.

“I came into church Saturday morning, going to record a sermon, and there was just water coming straight down, the fire alarm was going off,” said Pastor Stevens.

The church had been broken into and a garden hose has been brought in through a broken window and was pumping water onto the main floor and it was flowing into the lower level.

The water caused extensive damage to the electrical system, the flooring, the ceiling, and the elevator. Services were not held at the church last weekend.

“This Sunday we’re going to have kind of an open house, will have tours through the building, and will have prayer times outside. And then next week, we’ll be meeting at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Cloquet at 6:30 PM Saturdays and 11:00 AM Sundays.”

Police identified and brought the person responsible for the damage into custody.

Pastor Stevens said he had talked with the man in the past and was able to talk and pray with him on the phone after the break-in.

Stevens said he’s pleased that the man is now being treated for his mental health.