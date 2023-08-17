Coffee Conversation: Tig’s Smok’n Pig BBQ Third Annual Cancer Fundraiser
DULUTH, Minn. — Tig’s Smok’n Pig BBQ is preparing to hold its third annual cancer fundraiser to raise money for a Two Harbors woman, Tammy Churness, who is currently battling cancer.
Owner Troy Fralich (Tig) and friend of Tammy, Brooke, joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to talk about the fundraiser and its purpose.
The benefit is taking place on Sat. August 19 at Harley Davidson Sports Center from 12-3 pm.
Over $3,000 in door prizes will be onsite, along with delicious food from Tig’s.
100% of the profits, tips, and donations will go directly to the family of Tammy Churness.