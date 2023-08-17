Duluth Parks and Recreation Helping Grow Adaptive Biking

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Parks and Recreation partnered with Northland Adaptive Recreation Thursday to bring adaptive biking to the Northland.

Last year Duluth Parks and Recreation received a grant to build up the biking community in the city.

Through the grant they have started new mountain biking programs and events.

Thursday at Hartley Nature Center people could try out adaptive biking. There was balance bikes and tricycle bikes with hand pedals for bikers with limited ability.

Staff was also on hand teaching basics to new bikers.

“Building a community that balance bikes can go next to regular bikes and all kind of share the cool, fun sport of biking together,” said Sam Werle, Recreation Specialist. “So it’s really fun to get a couple of folks out who maybe haven’t tried biking or haven’t had the best experience before and really try to build up that confidence and hopefully just have fun, that’s what we’re here to do.”

Duluth will continue to grow the adaptive biking community, a new trail will also be coming to Hartley, the trail is bigger and will be easier for adaptive bikes and beginners.