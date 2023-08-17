Duluth Police Department Hosts Annual Kids, Cops and Cars Event

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department is connecting with the community through its annual Kids, Cops and Cars event.

Dozens of first responder vehicles filled Bayfront Park Thursday afternoon.

From Duluth squad cars, ambulances and even a helicopter.

Kids of all ages could meet officers and other first responders and K-9 dogs as well.

Many kids faced off against cops in a tug of war match, and the kids took home the win.

“We serve people every day of our lives and that’s what police officers do and getting out to knowing the kids and parents and citizens, it’s a key part of having a successful and safe community,” said Lieutenant Ken Zwak, Duluth Police Department.

The annual event is a way for the Duluth Police Department to build relationships with community members and especially those of a young age.