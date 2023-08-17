Earth Rider, Blacklist To Host Benefit Concerts For Twin Ports Man

DULUTH, Minn. – Scott Lillo, a local man whose work you may have enjoyed without even knowing it, is in need of help after racking up more than $30,000 in medical debt.

Lillo is known around the Twin Ports as much for his friendly demeanor as he is for his expertise in event sound.

So his friends in the music community are stepping up to hold two “Lillopalooza” music events for all to enjoy as a fundraiser for Lillo: Sunday, Aug. 20 at Earth Rider Festival Grounds in Superior, and the following Sunday, Aug. 27 at Blacklist Brewery in Duluth.

