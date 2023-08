Esko’s Finn Furcht Commits to Play College Baseball at Iowa Western

The soon to be senior compiled a 6-1 record with a 1.68 ERA last season.

ESKO, Minn.- Esko pitcher and outfielder Finn Furcht announced his commitment to Iowa Western on Thursday.

He could also hit too as Furcht had 10 extra base hits with 29 runs batted in.

Furcht played a huge role in helping lead Esko to their first ever Class AA state championship.