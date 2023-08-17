Huskies Announce Temporary & Permanent Front Office Changes

Applications for the GM job will open on September 26th.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies made some front office changes on Thursday.

After General Manager Greg Culver stepped down on August 13th, Owner Michael Rosenzweig will take over the position on an interim basis.

Taylor Terfehr will serve as the Assistant General Manager after being an intern the last two seasons.

The team also announced Field Manager Marcus Pointer will return next season.

Applications for the GM job will open on September 26th.