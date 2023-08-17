Minnesota And Wisconsin Red Cross Volunteers Helping In Hawaii After Wildfires

MINNESOTA/WISCONSIN. — More than 300 American Red Cross disaster workers are helping in Maui after wildfires struck the island, 10 of those from Minnesota and one from Northwest Wisconsin.

When the fires started, volunteers immediately opened shelters and had supplies ready for people in need. So far Red Cross has provided around 28-thousand meals and over 4-thousand overnight shelter stays.

The recovery efforts continue as more volunteers are sent to Hawaii every day. The American Red Cross executive director says in these traumatic situations they send people who have experience with deployments.

“Typically, in a large disaster like this the Red Cross role focuses on a few things. So, one is sheltering of people that are displaced, don’t have a place to stay. One is doing feeding and often feeding with our partners, in this case a in Hawaii a lot of feeding in partnership with the Salvation Army. And then thirdly a lot of work around disaster health services and disaster mental health services. Helping folks start to process the trauma or the fear or the worry they have about their loved ones,” said Dan Williams, executive director for the American Red Cross Serving Northern Minnesota.

If you’d like to help, the Red Cross is asking for financial donations. You can click here to do so.