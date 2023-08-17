New Restaurant With Indonesian Flare Opening In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A restaurant with Indonesian flare is opening in the Lincoln Park Craft District.

When Nevi Mariadi was taking her GED back in 1999, a teacher asked her what she wanted to do when she finished.

She said she wanted to open a restaurant. Twenty-four years later, she is doing just that.

Bali Asian Cuisine will be Lincoln Park’s latest food option. She chose Lincoln Park because it is an upcoming area and saw the opportunity to open what will be the only Indonesian restaurant in the area.

Nevi’s passion and knowledge for food was instilled by her mother.

“Growing up in my mom’s kitchen she wants everything to be perfect, to be flavorful to be something that will bring everyone enjoying the table together,” said Mariadi.

It is that same commitment to service from her mother that Nevi hopes to bring to Lincoln Park. The local community has positively responded.

“I’m so grateful to each person I have spoken to about my idea of opening an Indonesian restaurant. Everyone. Duluthians are just really excited. And it makes me excited too,” said Mariadi.

Bali Asian Cuisine is scheduled to have their grand opening sometime in September. It’s located at 1931 West Superior Street.