Roundabout For London Road Not Moving Forward At This Time

DULUTH, Minn. — A controversial roundabout proposed for London Road in Duluth is no longer moving forward at this time.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the roundabout at 60th Avenue East and London Road is being dropped in order to stay on schedule to finish the overall project as planned.

The comes after multiple public meetings about the roundabout that didn’t sit well with neighbors in the area. MnDOT says other safety improvements will be made at the intersection.

They say a left-turn analysis was completed for the intersection showing left turns can be a challenge there.