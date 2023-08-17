Video: Severe Storm Rips Off Barn’s Roof, Uproots Trees

MAPLE, Wis. We’re getting a look at just how bad some of the severe weather was Wednesday in parts of the Northland, like in Maple.

Jason and Mandy Crozier of Maple took dramatic video of straight-line winds outside their home that had rain almost falling sideways.

After the storm passes, five large trees partially ripped out of the ground. Two other trees came all the way down.

The barn’s roof was even torn off. A piece of it was found wrapped around a fence post in the field.

An open window on a top floor of their home was even blown out.

While the damage was significant, nobody was injured.