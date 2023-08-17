Youth Movement No More as CSS Football Enters Year 3 in MIAC Conference

The Saints open the season September 9th at Rockford University.

DULUTH, Minn.- On Thursday afternoon the St. Scholastica football team held their first practice of the season.

After getting their first win in the MIAC conference last year, St. Scholastica preps for their 3rd full season in the division.

Different from those first two years are a number of upper classman. CSS has 20 juniors and 4 seniors returning to the team this season.

Head Coach Mike Heffernan says all those guys have seen plenty of time and he can feel the tide turning with them on board.

“I don’t know if the off-season can dictate how many wins we have. Obviously we want more, you always want to try and do better. I just know this team is different in the way that as a whole their work ethic, how much time they put into it and the only thing we can control is what we do and ourselves. That’s just to set us up to be successful. Time will tell but we’re one practice at a time, one game at a time, one meeting at a time, nothing changes in how we do things,” said Heffernan.

Returning on the defensive side of the ball is junior linebacker John Bonner. He says last season was a good stepping stone for the team.

“At this point to me it’s just no excuses. A lot of the games last year felt very close and some of them were very close. We ended up with three wins, two MIAC wins and those were great wins for us but we definitely think we can come with more wins than last year forsure. We hope to have a successful season, definitely take down some of these MIAC teams that we think we can line up head to head against. So we’re looking forward to it,” said Bonner.

The Saints open the season September 9th at Rockford University.