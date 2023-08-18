Bus Drivers Needed Now

BARNUM, MINN. — In just over a week Barnum Schools, like most schools in Minnesota will start the day after Labor Day. Last year Barnum had eight routes and eight drivers, bringing students to and from school. This year they have just 5 drivers.

That’s a real problem and the Transportation Supervisor for both Barnum and Willow River schools is worried. “We’re at the point where we’re desperate, we need drivers,” said Nathan Berg, the Transportation Supervisor for Barnum and Willlow River school district..” 42:05

Without the three routes being covered, the other bus routes will need to adjust to pick up many more students. This could mean much longer rides for students, perhaps as much as three hours longer.

An alternative plan calls for six pick-up points to be created throughout the district. Students would need to be brought to those points by parents or other adults where the bus would then pick them up.

If students need to be driven to school it’s likely to cause traffic jams. ”As you drive through your local communities and you drive past your school, look at that school and think to yourself, ‘Can that school handle 108 cars; That’s what three buses would take off the road, 108 cars,’” said Berg.

The possibility also exists that some students who have open enrolled and had bus service at their home may choose to open enroll in a different district. This would mean there would be fewer education dollars coming to the district from the state. If enough students and their parents make that choice, the district may need to cut teachers or programs to balance its budget.

Berg said, “I’m very worried, I really am.”

As Barnum continues to try to hire additional drivers, final bus routes for the school year may not be available until the Friday before school starts.

Berg is pleading for people to become drivers. “I would encourage everybody if you can make time if you are even just for a part-time job, this is the way to go. If you love kids, if you’re not laughing most days on what they say and they do, reach out to your local communities and help if you can”

Barnum, like other school districts, is willing to help people get their CDL licenses and their passenger endorsement. The need is real, and Berg says the time is now to help your schools and your community.