C-E-C Soccer Excited to Defend LSC Title

Third-place finish at 2022 State Tournament

ESKO, Minn.- Last season, the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team claimed the top spot in the Lake Superior Conference, going a perfect 7-0 against L-S-C opponents. On August 25, the Lumberjacks will be back in action with hopes of defending their title.

C-E-C ended the 2022 season with a third-place finish at the Class AA State Tournament. The Lumberjacks were often lifted by their strong defense, delivering nine shutouts on the pitch. While they’re likely the favorites to once again win their conference, head coach John Sundquist knows they’ll have some stiff competition eager to dethrone the defending champs.

“We don’t mind (being the favorites), that’s for sure. But we also know that with Denfeld and Hermantown and Grand Rapids coming up, it’s just such a tough section for us, and sometimes, those margins are razor thin.” says Sundquist, who’s entering his second year as the Lumberjacks’ head coach. “We’ve all kind of been chomping at the bit to get the season going again, especially after the run that we had last year. I know that the boys are excited. I feel like I’ve been trying to put them through their paces, but they’re ready to go this year.”

Elijah Aultman will be leading the charge on offense for C-E-C. After leading the Jacks in goals scored last season, Aultman is anxious to get the season started. Meanwhile, his coach is also excited to have his senior attacker back on the soccer field.

“It feels exciting…I’m going to be nervous, but there are good teams out there that are coming for us…Teams that are hungry for us this season, and we are also hungry… and I feel like this team is good and we’re confident in ourselves.” says Aultman.

“Nobody’s going to outwork (Elijah) in practice or in a game, and sometimes it’s trying to tone down that intensity in the practice realizing that you’re playing against your own players. He’s just such a great kid and the boys love him.” says Sundquist.

The Lumberjacks’ 2023 season kicks off on Friday, August 25 against Two Rivers in Esko.