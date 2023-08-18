Canal Bark Welcomes Dogs “Back-to-School” too!

DULUTH, Minn. — When you typically think of back-to-school, you might think of kids, teachers, and college-aged students. However, the UMD Bulldog’s aren’t the only “canines” in Duluth gearing up for this academic school year.

Dogs are back to play, run, and most importantly, eat some good treats at Canal Bark’s day camp — while their humans head back to class.

Canal bark is offering a range of deals and discounts; including 10% off day boarding for those with a valid student ID and free bags of treats for the first week of September.

Pet Care Technician Kaitlyn Owen explained how the need for dog-help during the school year is prominent.

“We have a lot of college kids on staff that have brought the need for it to our attention. They’d be like, ‘my friend has a dog that she got this last year and she’s going back to school and she’s kind of wondering what she should do with them for the day.’ So, the community brought our knowledge to it and then we were like we should cater to that.”

Dogs at Canal Bark will have the chance to run around, socialize, play brain games and enjoy treat puzzles.