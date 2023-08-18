Coffee Conversation: Backpack Drive at Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH, Minn. — School is right around the corner, and the Family Freedom Center: Neighborhood Youth Services will be giving out over 2,000 backpacks filled with school supplies at “Unity In Our Community,” a back-to-school event held by Duluth Public Schools on August 21.

Operations Director Pez Davila joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to talk about the backpack drive and its importance.

These bags are free for all school-aged kids. In conjunction, free haircuts, braiding, food, live music, and more will be onsite.

The event is August 21 from 4-7 pm at Bayfront Festival Park.