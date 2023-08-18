Duluth Sister Cities Hosts Japanese Students For The First Time Since COVID-19

DULUTH, Minn. — Well for the first time since COVID-19 the Duluth Sister Cities are hosting middle school students from Japan to show them what the Northland has to offer.

Duluth Sister Cities is a nonprofit that focuses on creating and strengthening partnerships between the United States and international communities.

In June, American students visited Ohara and stayed with students at their houses. Now the same students who hosted are here from Japan visiting.

The coordinator of program says she hopes when students meet other kids, they can better accept everyone’s differences growing up.

“If children learn to get along with other people at an early age it often carries on into adulthood. You know it’s people with different cultures, different skin tones, different languages, and the earlier it starts I think it’s easier than if all of the sudden you’re an adult and you’re navigating something that is very new to you,” said Mary Hoffman, Coordinator for Duluth Sister Cities.

The program introduces students to new cultures and helps them create relationships.

“For Japanese students I think they have good chance to learn English and American culture,” said Ayaka Ksnetsuna, English teacher from Japan. “Making good relationships for long time, not just only one time.”

The next opportunity for 7th through 9th graders to travel is next summer. Go to Duluth Sister Cities website here for more information.