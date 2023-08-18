Local Kids Clothing Store Offering Back To School Specials And Expanding

DULUTH, Minn. — One local store in Duluth has been preparing for kids to have the best styles going back into the classroom.

Once Upon a Child is offering all kinds of fun backpacks, books, and fall looks.

The store’s motto is “sell, buy, repeat” where they buy gently used items from the community and then sell those items. And not only is the shop preparing for back-to-school specials, but they are also expanding with plans to be ready by November or December.

“We are expanding, and we couldn’t be doing this without the help of our community and our loyal customers so, we’re really excited about. We are actually knocking the wall down into the space next to us and so, we will be in the same exact spot, just growing a little bit bigger,” said Allison Hoxie, Store Manager of Once Upon a Child.

Once Upon a Child is offering 50 percent off select styles this weekend. They will also be hosting an outerwear event with lots of winter coats, snow pants, and boots next Friday.