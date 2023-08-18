MIB’s Hali Savela to Play College Basketball at Jamestown

Savela averaged 16 points per game helping the Rangers to their first state championship this past season.

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn.- Mountain Iron-Buhl senior guard Hali Savela announced her commitment to the University of Jamestown on Friday.

Savela averaged 16 points per game helping the Rangers to their first state championship this past season.

Savela joins Grand Rapids forward Jessika Lofstrom as part of the 2024 Jimmies recruiting class.