Port Wing Native Megan Gustafson to Head to London Following WNBA Season

Gustafson is currently having a career-year averaging seven points and three rebounds per game for the Phoenix Mercury.

PORT WING, Wis.- Port Wing Native Megan Gustafson will head across the pond once her WNBA season is over.

Gustafson is set to join the London Lions after spending last off-season in Greece.

The center is currently having a career-year averaging seven points and three rebounds per game for the Phoenix Mercury.

This will be her 5th season overseas.