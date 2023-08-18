Port Wing Native Megan Gustafson to Head to London Following WNBA Season
Gustafson is currently having a career-year averaging seven points and three rebounds per game for the Phoenix Mercury.
PORT WING, Wis.- Port Wing Native Megan Gustafson will head across the pond once her WNBA season is over.
Gustafson is set to join the London Lions after spending last off-season in Greece.
The center is currently having a career-year averaging seven points and three rebounds per game for the Phoenix Mercury.
This will be her 5th season overseas.