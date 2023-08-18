Superior Falls in Home Opener, Northwestern Cruises Past Ashland

Second-straight year Spartans lose to Warriors

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Despite an early lead, the Superior Spartans begin their football season with a 24-3 loss to Wausau West.

Superior’s lone scoring drive began with a third-and-long conversion on a pass from Sam Meller to Taynum Clark, who broke multiple tackles before crossing the first-down line. Despite the drive stalling at the 34-yard line, Tanner Leno put the Spartans on the scoreboard with an impressive 51-yard field goal.

Wausau West would remain scoreless until the final minutes of first half when Ray Reineck scored two quick rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Northwestern Tigers got their season started on the right note, defeating Ashland 36-10 for the road victory.