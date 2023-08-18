Tig’s Cancer Benefit for Family of Tammy Churness

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Tig’s Smok’n Pig BBQ had plans to hold “Teaming up Together for Tammy Churness,” its third annual cancer fundraiser for a local woman battling cancer. With a heavy heart we report, Tammy passed away at around 3 am Friday morning in the arms of her husband. However, the benefit is still taking place to raise funds for the Churness family.

A Facebook post from Tig’s said in part, “Tammy may have been taken by cancer, but she was a warrior and fought diligently for 2.5 years. Now, more than ever, her family needs our love, support, and financial help. Please come to the fundraiser tomorrow and show them that nobody fights alone!”

The fundraiser is taking place on Saturday August 19 at Harley Davidson Sports Center from 12 to 3 pm.

100% of the profits will go directly to the family of Tammy Churness.