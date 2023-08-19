18-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Struck by Pickup at Underage Alcohol Party

SAND LAKE, WISC. –Early Saturday morning Sawyer County Deputies responded to a report of a person being struck by a vehicle. The incident took place at Snowmobile Trail number 31 north of Sissabagama Rd in the town of Sand Lake, Wisconsin.

A news release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office reported that when Deputies arrived they found an 18-year-old woman who had been hit by a vehicle. The woman passed away while en route to a medical facility.

Several individuals in the area told investigators from the Sawyer and Washburn County Sheriff’s offices that the incident happened at the site of an underage alcoholic party.

Deputies learned that a 16-year-old suspect had struck the woman with a 2011 Ford F-350 pickup truck and ran her over. The suspect fled the area and was later taken into custody by Washburn County Sheriff’s Deputies.

The name of the woman killed is being withheld pending notification of the victim’s family. The suspected driver of the vehicle is a juvenile.

The incident is under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Sawyer County Medical Examiner’s Office.