Hoghead Festival Wraps up in Proctor

PROCTOR, Minn. — It was all aboard in Proctor this week! The annual Hoghead Festival returned for its 48th year.

The tradition is decades long and continues to bring the community together.

The annual festival celebrates the history of the railroad industry in Proctor.

The week was full of festivities, one of the big events being the car show.

The festivities continued through Saturday with dozens of vendors, a parade and a street dance in the evening.

After attending the festival for years, one woman showed off her crafts in the vendor sale this year.

I actually graduated from proctor, but this is my first time bringing my own stuff to proctor. It’s fun,’ said Toni Moberg, Sayavoks Crafts Owner. “Its nice and just seeing how far people have gone and enjoying basically life and the community, because it’s bringing everybody together.”

All day Saturday streets were filled with vendors and food for the last day of the Hoghead festival. There was also live music at the Powerhouse Bar.