Another Good Year for the 2nd Annual ‘Far West Kidz Fest’ In Gary-New Duluth

GARY-NEW DULUTH, Minn. — Hot temps didn’t stop the party in Gary- New Duluth for the ‘Far West Kidz’ Fest Saturday.

Ahead of the upcoming school year the 2nd annual kid’s fest and car show had something for everyone.

Inflatables and cheers filled the lawn of the rec center in Gary-New Duluth.

There were also games, face-painting and even a carnival ride which was a big hit.

Dozens of vendors were lined up, showing off various crafts.

Last year was the very first kids fest and after a good turnout, the event returned this year and it was another successful get-together in the community.

“Summer is ending sad to say, but it’s kind of almost like a last fling and people coming out in their community, having a good time, remembering how it was growing up and coming to activites like this, that’s what we want to do in our community club,” said Mary White, Gary-New Duluth community club president.

The Childrens Museum and Duluth Public Library were also on hand and brought a preview of the upcoming school year by having the kids get some education along with the fun and games.