Far West Kidz Fest Coming Back to Gary-New Duluth for it’s Second Year

GARY-NEW DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re looking for some fun to do Saturday, August 19, Gary-New Duluth is ending the summer with a bang at the Far West Kidz Fest.

The 2nd annual Kidz Fest and car show is bringing fun to town for everyone.

There will be inflatables, carnival games, vendors, live music and more.

The Children’s Museum will also be doing educational activities.

Despite weather delays last year, there was a great turnout and organizers are hoping for an even better one this year.

“Summer is ending sad to say, but it’s kind of almost like a last fling and people coming out in their community, having a good time, remembering how it was growing up and coming to activities like this, that’s what we want to do in our community club,” said Mary White, Gary-New Duluth Community Club President.

The Kidz Fest will be taking place at the Rec Center in Gary Saturday from 11 to 4 P.M.

Tickets are $5 for everyone three and up while two and under get in free.