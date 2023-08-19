Fundraiser for Family of Tammy Churness

HERMANTOWN, MINN. — There was a benefit fundraiser for Tammy Churness on Saturday, who was told in 2021 that she had breast cancer. The cancer spread throughout her body and early Friday morning she passed away. The fundraiser went on as scheduled and all the money raised will go to the family.

Tig’s Smokin Pig BBQ set up its Food Truck in the parking lot of the Harley Davison Sport Center in Hermantown for what is now an annual event, a fundraiser for a family dealing with cancer

This is the third year of the event and Tigs was pretty sure this was going to be a successful one. But when they got here there were already about 20 to 50 people standing in line a half hour before they were to open. And as he thought it’s been a success.

Troy “Tigs” Fralich, the owner of the food truck said, “It’s by far the largest ever, we’re going to run out of food. So the food will have made it about an hour and a half, close to 300 meals served.”

That’s some uplifting news for the family of Tammy Churness who are mourning her death.

The owner of the Harley Davidson Sport Center, Dennis Kachelmeyer is pleased to play, what he calls a small role in the fundraiser. But he, like so many, has a personal connection to the disease.

“Mom was taken by cancer. She did the whole routine like most people do,” said Kachelmeyer. “We all know so many people, my younger sister has got stage four inoperable, yes its tough stuff.”

People who didn’t know Tammy or her family were on hand. They wanted to help the family and be a part of the effort. Tammy was a law enforcement wife, which was part of the reason the State Patrol, St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputies, and Hermantown police officers were on the scene.

“I didn’t know her personally, but I know some of the troopers around here have read the articles”, said Hermantown Police Officer Alex Brouse. “We want to come out and show support, no matter if I didn’t know her personally we’re out to show our support.”

Support really was the bottom line for this event.

Tigs summed up the event, “Amazing, it’s just amazing gratitude. The community coming together, it’s outstanding the financial help for the family, but even more so the support, the love here.”