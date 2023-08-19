Gondik Law Speedway Hosts 5th Annual Suicide Awareness and Prevention Night

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Gondik Law Speedway in Superior is doing their part to raise awareness for an important cause.

Friday was the 5th annual Suicide Prevention and Awareness Night at the speedway.

Door panels of race cars were raffled off, as well as nearly 20 bikes for kids. Donations were also accepted, the money going toward foundations that focus on suicide prevention.

After the races, trophies were handed out to the winners by families effected by suicide.

The owner of the speedway says the night is always emotional for families and the racers.

“Shane Sabraski he wins here all the time, he gets out of his car and is like, hey it’s his 888th career victory. but I guarantee last year when he was given his trophy from someone from a family that was effected by suicide and they have this long kind of speed and handing him a trophy, like he would say, I’ve won 880 races but this is the most emotional I’ve been in victory lane,” said Joe Stariha. Gondik Law Speedway Owner.

This year, one of the racers, Matthew Larson, has dedicated his car to families and people effected by suicide. Larson hopes his car shedS light on mental health struggles.