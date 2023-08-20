Art In Bayfront Park Wraps Up

DULUTH, Minn. — This weekend Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth was filled with over 100 artists all with their own unique pieces.

Art in Bayfront Park is a free event open to the public. The festival included homemade jewelry, painting, photography, glass, and a whole lot more.

One artist who moved to Duluth from the Twin Cities creates his own oil paintings. They feature Duluth landscapes, abstract art, and wave paintings.

“You never know what people like. Some pieces I like, some people don’t like. Some people like pieces I don’t expect. So, it’s great to hear people what they think of my work you know,” said Duke Nguyen, artist.

This year also featured a Culinary Arts Market with plenty of food and drinks to try.