First Benefit To Help Local Legend Pay For Medical Bills In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The first Lillopalooza for the local legend, Scott Lillo was Sunday at Earth Rider Brewery in Superior.

Both of the benefits were a surprise to Lillo as had no clue what the community was planning.

The day was filled with live music, a silent auction, dunk tank, live painting and more. Lillo says it is a very humbling experience and is very thankful for everyone’s support.

“I’ve cried a lot in the last couple months, just because I’ve been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and stuff. Yeah, I’m usually a guy that’s not speechless and talks and talks. I’m really struggling with this right now because yeah, it’s been great. These are great people,” said Scott Lillo, beneficiary of fundraiser.

All of the funds raised will help Lillo pay for his medical bills. The next Lillopalooza event is next Sunday at Blacklist Brewing Company in Duluth. All are welcome to attend.