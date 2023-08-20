International Duluth Marshall Students Welcomed with Rafting Trip

CARLTON, Minn. — Each year Duluth Marshall welcomes around 40 students from countries around the world to complete their school year in Duluth. This year the students were greeted with a whitewater rafting trip along with their local classmates.

“It’s going to be my first-time experience, so it’s going to be kind of tough for me. I’m scared but honestly, I’ve learned some paddle boarding in Vietnam,” said Hoang Nguyen, Vietnam International Student. “And I honestly I can say, I am going to do great.”

They hopped off the bus and got geared up with helmets, life jackets and of course paddles.

“I’m looking forward to it because I’ve never done it before, but I think it will be a cool experience,” said Sophia Weyrock, Marshall Student.

The roaring water was a new experience for many of the students.

The international program has been at the school for six years and has been a big success so far.

“Our students spend three to four years with us, so we get to build a long relationship with them,” said Bettina Keppers, Marshall Director of Residential Life.

One student from Vietnam spent the last year at Marshall and he returned again in a bigger role.

“They aren’t just here for one year so it’s great to see how much they’ve grown in those three to four years with us, and we have many of them who were new last year and now are ambassadors this year,” said Keppers.

Throughout the summer local students texted their new classmates, and they finally met in person just before getting in the rafts.

“So over the summer they’re writing, getting to know each other, answering questions,” said Keppers.

Marshall has regular field trips throughout the school year for the visiting students, but what better way to kick off, than a two-hour rafting trip through fast and rocky waters.

“Marshall is actually not a big school in general. But I’d say the programs are great and staff and members there, the community is great too,” said Nguyen.

30 of the student’s live on campus and 10 live with families off campus.

“I learn just as much from them as they are hopefully learning from me and so I love learning about the language and culture, they just bring so much to our schools and our area,” said Keppers.

Each of the incoming students are encouraged to explore programs within the school and also visit the surrounding Northland.