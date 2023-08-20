UMD’s Jares Embracing Leadership Role

Led Bulldogs in goals, points in 2022

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD soccer team still has plenty of time to prepare for the regular season as they look to improve from last season after missing the playoffs. One of the Bulldogs’

top players in 2022 will be back on the pitch with an increased role in the locker room.

Jackie Jares led UMD in points with four goals and five assists. In addition to being one of the Bulldogs’ top offensive weapons, she’ll also be a team captain this season. With eight freshmen on this year’s roster, Jares wants to help the new additions become productive members of the squad.

“I think it’s just making them feel comfortable, making them feel involved, challenging them at practice. I mean, we can’t go easy on them, they’ve got to get ready and it’s just supporting them and motivating them to do the best they can.” says Jares. Meanwhile, the senior is looking forward to once again being a focal point in the Bulldogs’ offense. “I feel like I’ve just embraced my role as a goal scorer, but also a supporter. I mean, I had more assists than goals, and I’m always willing to do whatever role they need me to do, but I’m looking to score goals and support goals.”

Jares has a history of shining bright in season openers. Last season, Jares scored two goals, including the game-winner, in UMD’s first game of 2022. She’ll hope to do have a similar

outing August 31st against Northern Michigan.