Blandin Paper Mill In Grand Rapids To Restart Mid-September
GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. — The Blandin Paper Company in Grand Rapids will resume operations next month.
This comes after members of Teamster Local 346 narrowly approved a 3-year labor contract with respect to the mill’s 166 hourly employees on August 11. It ended a short notice strike that began July 15 over wages.
A statement from the Blandin Paper Company says:
Blandin Paper Company is now planning to restart operations the week of September 11th. The actual timeframe in which operations will run depends on customer orders. The Company is still working to re-establish its order book affected by the short-notice strike which began on July 15 and concluded earlier this month.
The Company looks forward to having everyone return to work.