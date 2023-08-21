Chisholm’s Tresa Baumgard to Join MSU-Moorhead Basketball in 2024-2025 Season

Baumgard is on the brink of history this season as she's only 318 points away from breaking the program record.

CHISHOLM, Minn.- Chisholm senior post Tresa Baumgard has been playing varsity basketball since she was in the 7th grade.

Her playing career will continue for at least four more years after her time with the Bluestreaks comes to an end as recently she announced her commitment to MSU-Moorhead.

Baumgard is on the brink of history this season as she’s only 318 points away from breaking the program record.

Just this past season, Baumgard averaged 23 points, 16 rebounds, and three blocks.