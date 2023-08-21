CSS Volleyball Begins New Era Under Head Coach Chelsea Meierotto

The Saints open the season September 1st against Lawrence University at the SMU Sugar Loaf Classic.

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s a new era for the St. Scholastica volleyball team as Chelsea Meierotto takes over for Dana Moore, who retired after 26 seasons leading the Saints.

Meierotto is in his first week of practice as head coach of CSS.

She comes from Northland College in Ashland, where she coached the Lumberjills the last four seasons.

New is a commonly used phrase to describe her team as well.

The Saints only have two seniors this season after graduating six a year ago.

Meierotto says these first couple practices have been an opportunity to find the team’s identity.

“I think our strengths are our two returning middles. They have a lot of court experience, a lot of MIAC experience. So they’re going to help us lead the way. We’ve also been focusing on ball control and taking care of our side of the net. With us having two returners, I’m looking for everyone to compete in practice and see who you can step up when the time comes,” said Meierotto.

As Meierotto mentioned two seniors return for the Saints this season. That includes defensive specialist Quinlyn Rubeck.

“Our team connection is phenominal this year. We are a very communicative team. Very loud on the court and we’re going to keep to continue that throughout the season. That’s just going to help build our team even further and stregthen us even more,” added Rubeck.

