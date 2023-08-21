Duluth Council Tables Change to Smoking Ordinance Fine

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth City Council will wait a few more weeks to finalized how much to fine people who are caught violating the city’s smoking ordinance, which now includes cannabis.

Councilors could have reduce the first violation to $25, the second violation to $50, and the third and additional violations to $75 Monday evening.

Currently, the fine is $300 for any violation. The first proposal to change this was to make the first violation $75, the second violation $125, and the third and additional violations $300.

However, issues over other fines covered by this ordinance, such as having an open container of alcohol, had several councilors wanting to make sure they get this right. This prompted the council’s action to table action.

The council will take up this matter again at their September 11 meeting, which would be a few days before the updated smoking ban takes effect. That would include banning of smoking in public parks unless they have a permit to do so.