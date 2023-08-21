First Day of Class For Lake Superior College Students

DULUTH, Minn. — Monday was the first day of school for students at Lake Superior College.

Students were back filling the hallways and classrooms at the community and technical college. Around 2,500 students are enrolled for the fall semester which is up 3% from last year.

One first year student says she’s looking forward to studying psychology.

“I plan on helping like kids that are struggling with mental health and just like being able to understand them more and just like support them in their communities,” said Salinas.

Construction projects are in progress right now at the main campus. Those include a remodeled library and roof repairs.