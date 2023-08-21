Grand Rapids Man Dead After Single-Vehicle Motorcycle Crash

TACONITE, Minn. — A 46-year-old man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle, crossing the center median and onto the pavement on the other side.

The accident took place around 5 pm on Sunday on Highway 169 and Bovey Connection Road in Taconite, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

The driver was identified as Patrick Brian Millan from Grand Rapids.

No other vehicles were involved. No other information has been released at this time.